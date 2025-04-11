I Made This Change To My Sleeping Position And My Neck Pain Is Gone

Photo by Greg Pappas on Unsplash Woman sleeping in bed.

After eight years together, it’s fair to say my partner and I have some ongoing arguments. Nothing big, nothing relationship-threatening, just things we’ve debated the entire time we have been together.

One of these is how I sleep. He says I sleep like a goblin; duvet wrapped as tightly as possible, fists to my chest and my top pillow – no matter how many pillows I’m sleeping with – always folded over.

Advertisement

I do admit it’s pretty cursed.

However, my argument has always been that I am comfy and since we sleep with separate duvets, he’s barely impacted by my goblin-like ways, and I am always a cosy little bug.

Apart from the neck pain, that is...

So, I do wake up most days with neck pain.

I figured it’s because I’m in my mid-30s, work at a desk and spend a lot of time reading books, sewing and of course, on my phone. I thought it was a posture problem.

It couldn’t be the pillow problem, surely?

Well, according to research from the sleep experts at Simba, it is exactly that and around 35% of Brits are guilty of the same pillow sin. Yikes.

Advertisement

Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of Simba’s charity partner The Sleep Charity says: “Many people think doubling up their pillow will provide extra comfort or height, but this actually creates uneven pressure and can strain the cervical spine, leading to stiffness and disrupted sleep.”

Basically, I did this to myself and am causing my own sleep problems. Ideal.

Artis also points out that I’m ruining my pillows by doing this too, adding: “Pillows aren’t designed to be folded, so constantly doing so will also impact their shape, support, and durability.”

I put this to the test

During a city break this week, I chose to sleep with both pillows unfolded. Very brave, I do agree.

I’m sorry to say (because it means admitting my partner has been right the whole time), my neck pain is gone. I no longer wake up stiff and sore but instead, quite comfortable overall.

Advertisement

So, what is the solution for people who prefer to fold their top pillow?

Artis advises that sleepers like myself should choose one ‘high-quality, supportive pillow’ which keeps your head, neck, and spine in a neutral position.

She adds: “For most people, especially side and back sleepers, a single adjustable or contour pillow provides the right amount of support without over-elevating the head.”