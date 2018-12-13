For some unknown reason, kids are obsessed with slime. The squidgy, bright-coloured gunk does little more than being pulled into different shapes, so you’d think it’d be pretty harmless. But apparently it’s not. Which? tested 13 slime products from a range of high street and online retailers, and found almost half failed the EU safety standard limit for boron in toys. Boron is found in borax, a common ingredient in slime that helps to create its stickiness. The EU safety limit of boron is 300mg/kg for slime and 1200mg/kg for putty. Over-exposure can cause skin irritation, diarrhoea, vomiting and cramps in the short term. According to the European Commission, exposure to very high levels of boron may also impair fertility and could cause harm to an unborn child in pregnant women. [Read More: How to make slime without borax]

OryGonian via Getty Images

Which? has concerns that some of the slimes tested are making it on to market because they are being marketed as “putty” instead of “slime”. This means that the products are permitted to contain significantly higher levels of boron, despite being declared slime in Which?’s laboratory testing. Five of the slimes tested, including those bought from Hamleys and Smyths Toys Superstores, failed the EU safety standard limit for boron in toys. A further product bought from Argos, which is classified as “putty”, also failed. Frootiputti, produced by Goobands and for sale in Hamley’s, had four times the permitted limit. HGL’s Ghostbusters slime, which can be bought in Smyths Toys Superstores, had more than three times the limit. Both manufacturers disagreed with Which?’s categorisation of their products as slime – they both argue that their products are actually “putty” and therefore pass the EU standard.

Which? A slime that failed the EU safety standard limit for boron in toys.

Fun foam, made by Zuru Oosh and sold by Argos, is classified as putty. With a level of 1700mg/kg, it also failed the testing, as it exceeded the 1200mg/kg limit. The DIY Slime Kit, made by Essenson and available from Amazon, contained a purple slime that had four and half times the legal level of boron. Which? discovered that some slimes are displaying a CE mark, suggesting the product is safe despite the fact that the boron levels were too high when tested. As a result, the group believes a stronger oversight of toy safety is required, as well as an independent body.

