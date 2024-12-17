Snowmanning Is The New Dating Trend That Reminds Us To Value Our Sexual Health

Unsplash

For those of us that moved from a small town to the city, there’s always a little bit of strange seduction that comes with returning to your hometown for Christmas. You slightly regress to your sulky teenage self, you are reminded of festivities that only take place there and occasionally, the feral side comes out.

What can I say? The stress of Christmas, the nostalgia for holidays gone by and the feeling that your ‘real life’ is elsewhere can lead to the kind of chaos that small towns simply aren’t famous for.

One of the most fun experiences that we engage in is casual hookups and according to Everywell, 60% of the 850 people they surveyed said that they will have casual sex when they return home for the holidays.

Good for them.

However, in a new trend, some singles are taking the word ‘casual’ to another level by doing something called ‘Snowmanning’ which doctors are warning could be risky.

What is snowmanning and what are the health risks?

Rachel Lloyd, a relationship expert at eHarmony explained: “Christmas is a time for celebration and presents a great opportunity to socialise and find someone special.

“However, once the drinks stop flowing and decorations come down, sometimes that initial burst of chemistry wears off.”

Basically, sometimes the nature of flings and sexual chemistry can wear off just as quickly as a snowman can melt.

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with having these relationships, doctors are urging singles to use contraception and engage in open communication with sexual partners after an increase in sexually transmitted infections was reported by the UK Health Security Agency earlier this year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dr Crystal Wyllie, GP at Asda Online Doctor said: “December is a time of celebration and connection, but it’s important to stay informed about sexual health.

“Planning ahead with contraception, or accessing support after unplanned sexual activity, is key to enjoying the festive season while staying safe.”

Additionally, the NHS states that the best way to reduce your risk of STIs is to use a condom when having vaginal, anal or oral sex.

