So THAT’s Why Spicy Food Makes Your Nose Run

Unsplash

Have you ever been out at a restaurant with friends, tucking into spicy foods and, while you’re trying to hide that you’re not great with spices, your nose betrays you and starts to run?

Mortifying.

We’ve all been there — you try to pretend to your friends and yourself that this time, you will cope and the spicy food won’t have an impact on you but of course, there is no stopping it happening.

Advertisement

However, as embarrassing as it may seem, your nose running and body reacting to spicy food is perfectly normal.

So, why does spicy food make your nose run?

According to science educator Luis Villazon, it all comes down to science.

Writing for BBC Science Focus, he explained: “Spicy compounds are produced by plants to deter animals from eating them. They have evolved to be as irritating as possible to the mucous membranes of mammals.

“In fact, the capsaicin in chilli doesn’t actually cause tissue damage, but it triggers the nerve receptors that normally detect heat, and your nose is fooled into producing extra mucus to protect your sinuses.”

Damn.

How do you stop spicy food from making your nose run?

For the most part, this is pretty unavoidable and, according to Verywell Health, it’s nothing to worry about.

Advertisement

However, the healthcare experts did suggest that nasal sprays could offer a solution, saying: “One or two sprays in each nostril about an hour before eating spicy foods should do the trick.”

They also added: “Nasal rinses can sometimes be helpful for any kind of rhinitis since they clear mucus out of your nose. You can get these products over the coutner or make one yourself at home. If you choose to make one at home, be sure to use sterile procedures to avoid a life-threatening infection.”