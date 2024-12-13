So THAT'S Why You Have To Pee More Often When It's Cold Outside

LOADING ERROR LOADING

When you’re spending time outside in cold weather, you may have noticed you need to pee more frequently or urgently than usual. But why can chilly temperatures have this effect on the bladder?

“There are … studies showing that cold weather can aggravate urinary symptoms in some people, but the reasons behind it are still an area of research,” said Dr. Raevti Bole, a urologist at Cleveland Clinic. “There could be multiple explanations for this depending on the individual.”

We talked to urologists about the surprising reasons why this may happen, what to do about it, and how to know when you should seek help.

Cold weather can lead to muscle spasms.

If you’re outside in chilly temperatures, your pelvic floor muscles, which sit underneath the bladder, may tense up, explained Dr. Rena Malik, a urologist and pelvic surgeon.

“When they tense up, that can trigger your bladder to have more spasms, and when your bladder has more spasms, you have the urge to urinate,” she said.

Cold temperatures can cause stress in the body.

“Stress … can trigger people to want to pee more,” said Dr. Seth Cohen, associate professor in the Department of Urology at NYU Langone Health. “Really cold weather can be like a shock to the body … [and] can also stimulate the bladder.”

It’s a similar thing that happens when you’re in other stressful situations, like public speaking, for example.

“Right before [you] get up to do a speech … [you may] feel the urge to just go pee one more time,” Cohen said. “That stress response [is] hitting the bladder and creating that irritation.”

This can make you feel like you need to pee again, even if you just went a few minutes before.

Your body is trying to conserve heat.

“There is also a phenomenon called ‘cold diuresis’ in which cold body temperature causes the kidneys to produce more volume of urine,” Bole said.

When the body is cold, this can cause your heart rate to increase and blood vessels to tighten to conserve heat, explained Dr. Amin Herati, a urologist at The Brady Urological Institute at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

“[This] will lead to more blood pumped through the heart and to the kidneys,” which can potentially result in more urine being produced, he said.

You’re sweating less when it’s cold out.

“People sweat less during the winter time, which can be one avenue for water retention and increased urination,” Herati said.

Because you’re not losing fluids as much through sweat, you may lose them through peeing more.

“When you’re cold, more fluid is just going straight through your body,” Malik explained. “So you’re getting more volume to your bladder than you normally do with the same amount of fluid intake … When you have more volume, you [may] need to [pee] more often.”

You may be drinking more caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.

“When it’s cold outside, there is a tendency to drink warm fluids such as coffee, tea and hot chocolate that have caffeine or caffeine-like substances in them that are diuretics,” said Dr. Karyn S. Eilber, professor of urology and associate professor of obstetrics & gynaecology at Cedars-Sinai Health System.

Alcohol is also often consumed more around the winter holidays and causes you to lose more fluids.

“A diuretic [makes] your kidneys dump extra urine into the bladder, filling your bladder quicker than … you’re used to with a glass of water or other drinks,” Cohen explained.

Additionally, both caffeine and alcohol are bladder irritants.

“[This] means that [they make] the bladder lining more sensitive … [which can] cause more bladder contractions and the urge to urinate more frequently,” Malik explained.

You may be drinking more fluids than you realize.

“People often will have dietary changes in colder weather, [such as] more warm beverages, soups [and] broths … that will lead to increased urine production,” Herati said.

With your change in diet, you may not even be aware of how many fluids you’re actually consuming.

“People often only count fluid intake as water, but it’s not just water,” Malik added. “It’s the fruit, the juices, the broth, all that stuff is contributing to your overall fluid intake, and you have to pee that out.”

Peter Dazeley via Getty Images There are a few things you can do to stop this issue from occurring.

Is there anything you can do to prevent the urge to pee a lot when it’s cold outside?

Keep a journal of what you’re drinking and how often you’re peeing, Malik recommends. You may be able to identify if there’s something that you’re doing that may be aggravating your symptoms.

If you do notice your symptoms are related to cold weather, “warming the body can help to reduce the symptoms,” Bole said. “For example, taking a warm bath or even using heated gloves during time outdoors may help.”

You can also manage your symptoms by trying to avoid consuming drinks or foods that are bladder irritants, such as alcohol, caffeine and artificial sweeteners, Eilber advised. Some other lesser-known bladder irritants that could be aggravating your symptoms include carbonated beverages and acidic foods or drinks (like citrus juice or tomato products).

Lastly, avoid drinking excessive fluids, Eilber said. So what’s considered too much?

“Look at your urine when you pee. It should be a [light] lemonade yellow,” Malik explained. “If it is darker than that, like orangey or more concentrated-looking, drink more fluids. If it is clear, that means you’re probably drinking too much.”

How do you know if you should seek help for your symptoms?

“If you can’t find any triggers for your frequent urination and it’s affecting your daily life, then it’s a good idea to discuss your medical options with a doctor,” Bole said.

For example, if you’re leaking urine, if you’re losing sleep, or if you have anxiety about doing certain activities because of how frequently or urgently you need to pee, it’s worth making an appointment.

Not only can they help you rule out other health issues, but there are many treatment options available that can help address the issue and improve your quality of life.

