So THAT's Why Bananas Make Other Fruits Ripen

Often, when you see depictions of fruit bowls, bananas are snugly nestled in with the rest of the usual suspects, giving a perfect yellow finish to the bright hues displayed by their sweet companions.

However – and this really is devastating when you find out, so sorry if you didn’t know this before now – bananas actually shouldn’t be stored with other fruits, as the chemicals emitted from bananas can prematurely ripen surrounding produce.

It’s like they didn’t even consider the aesthetics?

So, why do bananas ripen other fruits?

Speaking to the BBC, Dr Dan Bebber, of the University of Exeter, who is leading a Global Food Security project on bananas, explained: “Bananas make other fruit ripen because they release a gas called ethene (formerly ethylene).

“This gas causes ripening, or softening of fruit by the breakdown of cell walls, conversion of starches to sugars and the disappearance of acids. Some fruits, like oranges, don’t respond to ethene, but there are many processes in plants that respond to ethene as a signal.”

Very scientific!

How to store bananas to prevent accelerated ripening

So, apart from keeping them out of the fruit bowl, what is actually the best way to store bananas?

First, according to the foodies at Simply Recipes, get them out of the plastic bag they came in, as it hastens the ripening process.

Then, store them in a cool, dark area. Simply Recipes said: “The ideal storage temperature is 12°C.

“Any cooler, your bananas will stop ripening and the peel will turn black. Any warmer, your bananas will ripen rapidly—that’s why a warm kitchen isn’t the ideal place to store your bananas. Also, keep them away from direct sunlight.”

