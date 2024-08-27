So THIS Is Why Cucumbers Have To Be Wrapped In Plastic

Unsplash

As a society, we’re in a bit of a conundrum.

OK, I mean, we’re in many conundrums but crucially, right now, we’re in a cucumber conundrum. A cucundrum, if you will.

You see, as we’re all trying to be a little more mindful of climate change and reduce our single-use plastic usage, cucumbers are very much in-vogue right now.

This is thanks to ‘cucumber guy’, also known as Logan Moffitt, a 23-year old content creator from Ottawa, Canada, who has taken over social media with his dozens of cucumber recipes on TikTok this summer.

Speaking to HuffPost, the foodie said that he eats around 2-3 cucumbers a day but still isn’t tired of them.

There’s no denying it, his recipes are irresistible.

So, with this in mind, can we ethically keep up with his recipes and why are cucumbers always wrapped in plastic?

Why cucumbers are always individually wrapped in plastic

So, the first thing you need to remember is that cucumbers are around 96% water.

Next, I need you to think of the last time you left a cucumber unwrapped in the fridge for just a little too long. Don’t worry, we’ve all done it. What happens is that the moisture gets sucked out very quickly and we’re left with a wholly unappetising yellow-tinged cucumber.

The Times Of India explained: “Plastic wrapping can also help extend the shelf life of English cucumbers.

“Cucumbers are a perishable item and can start to decay quickly if they are not stored properly. Wrapping them in plastic can help to reduce moisture loss and slow down the process of decay, which can extend their shelf life and keep them fresh for longer.”

Additionally, The Kitchn explained: “English cucumbers are the variety most commonly sold wrapped in plastic because they have a particularly thin skin compared to American cucumbers, which have a thicker, tougher skin and are sturdy enough to be sold loose.”