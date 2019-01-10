6 Of The Best Soap Bars To Make Your Bathroom A Plastic-Free Zone

Once only found in your nan’s bathroom or hotels, soap bars are making a glorious comeback. We’ve waged an eco-conscious war on takeaway coffee cups and plastic bottles, but now our sights are set closer to home: with liquid soap and its plastic dispenser next on the hit list.

Sales of the humble soap bar increased by 3% last year, growing faster than liquid hand soaps and shower gels, according to research by Kantar Worldpanel.

With that in mind, here are six soap bars to choose from if you’re keen to make your bathroom a greener space. And to keep your bathroom neat and tidy, pick up a cheap and cheerful soap dish from H&M or Muji.

Feel Good Buy