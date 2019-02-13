Social media giants could face new laws that force them to remove content glorifying or inciting knife crime, Home Secretary Sajid Javid has said.

The Cabinet minister told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat fresh legislation is needed to stop online platforms being used to fuel violent crime.

YouTube and other sites have faced criticism for hosting violent content, including some related to “drill” music.

But Javid’s crackdown threat came as the government was also under fire for imposing an “unforgivable” £8m cut on police forces following a 19% nationwide rise in violent crime.

The home secretary, who has admitted there are 21,000 fewer police officers than in 2010, said more powers were needed to ensure social media companies step up.

Laws already exist to force firms to remove terrorism and child sex abuse images and the home secretary hinted the same powers could be extended to cover knife threats.

He said he was “confident” more could be done, adding: “My message to these [social media] companies is we are going to legislate and how far we go depends on what you decide to do now.