Social Media Mocks Trump's 'Yippy' Excuse For Pausing Tariffs

A lot of people said, “Yippee!” after Donald Trump paused high tariffs on most countries on Wednesday.
And so did the president, but his use of the word was more of an attack and effort to shift blame than the exclamation of relief from people whose financial futures were at risk from what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat, New York) called “government by chaos.”
Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he backed down and implemented the pause because he “thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line” and “were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid.” In fact, markets were plummeting, likely sending the US into a recession, while Treasury bond yields were also going up — a harbinger of a serious financial crisis, experts said.
But on Wednesday afternoon, Trump praised his previous actions, noting that “No other president would have done what I did. No other president. I know the presidents. They wouldn’t have done it.”
You can see Trump avoiding accountability below.
As often happens, the president’s comments were mocked on social media.