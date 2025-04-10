Social Media Mocks Trump's 'Yippy' Excuse For Pausing Tariffs

President Donald Trump speaks during an event with auto racing champions at the South Portico of the White House Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington. via Associated Press

A lot of people said, “Yippee!” after Donald Trump paused high tariffs on most countries on Wednesday.

And so did the president, but his use of the word was more of an attack and effort to shift blame than the exclamation of relief from people whose financial futures were at risk from what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat, New York) called “government by chaos.”

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he backed down and implemented the pause because he “thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line” and “were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid.” In fact, markets were plummeting, likely sending the US into a recession, while Treasury bond yields were also going up — a harbinger of a serious financial crisis, experts said.

But on Wednesday afternoon, Trump praised his previous actions, noting that “No other president would have done what I did. No other president. I know the presidents. They wouldn’t have done it.”

You can see Trump avoiding accountability below.

During White House event with auto racing champs, Pres. Trump tells reporters he decided to pause some of his tariffs because he "thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line."



"They were getting yippy ... a little bit afraid." https://t.co/syx6lGlU1c pic.twitter.com/9YIGoMlyJB — ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2025

As often happens, the president’s comments were mocked on social media.

People do tend to get a little yippy when the markets lose $9 trillion. — Stephen Davies (@stedavies) April 9, 2025

So now the entire world will know how to manipulate Trump & will have no incentive to back down! Just wait him out! pic.twitter.com/xLdyWMZP6G — Kurt 💙🇺🇸💙 (@kurtmac) April 9, 2025

Color me yippy and afraid https://t.co/Uu8sxpl2VG pic.twitter.com/eo8nqjFX87 — Ways and Means Democrats (@WaysMeansCmte) April 9, 2025

So it wasn't the plan all along, after all 🙄. The truth is there never has been a plan and there never will be. America's security and economic stability is subject to the whims of an insane autocrat. — Geoff (@GeoffBrown82) April 9, 2025

Trump caved on the tariffs because people were getting “yippy” and “afraid.”



Now all China needs to do is sit tight and wait for Americans to feel the pain when they do their next shop at Walmart or Amazon. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 9, 2025

Translation: The Oligarchs told me to cut the shit. — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) April 9, 2025

