LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Representative Matt Gaetz as his attorney general managed to inspire new levels of social media face-palming.

Yes, even more than his choice of Fox News host Pete Hegseth to be secretary of defence.

Of course, that’s bound to happen when your attorney general candidate is being investigated by fellow members of Congress because he allegedly “engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favours to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.”

Advertisement

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that Gaetz would end “the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System” and stop “Weaponized Government” while protecting the U.S. border, dismantling criminal organizations and restoring “Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department.”

Gaetz accepted the job offer on X, saying, “It will be an honour to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!”

It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General! pic.twitter.com/dg0iQ0bA6Y — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 13, 2024

But even former Trump administration officials were disturbed by his attorney general pick.

Olivia Troye, a Mike Pence staffer during Trump’s first stint in office, said making Gaetz attorney general was akin to “putting the Hamburglar in charge of McDonald’s security.”

Advertisement

Matt Gaetz for Attorney General?! The GOP's on a very dangerous path here. It’s like putting the Hamburglar in charge of McDonald's security. Will they sacrifice all remaining integrity to confirm this choice? It's deeply alarming that he could be running justice in our country. — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) November 13, 2024

Other commenters called Gaetz “a douche” and “severely underqualified,” and noted that, among other things, he was at the center of a sex trafficking probe and has pushed lies targeting trans children.

Holy shit. Trump will nominate Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. The man who was at the center of a sex trafficking probe. God help us. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 13, 2024

If you thought "random Fox News host for Secretary of Defense" was bad, it has just been blown out of the water by attorney general Matt Gaetz — David Pakman (@dpakman) November 13, 2024

BREAKING: Trump Wants Matt Gaetz As His Attorney General.



Gaetz has been under investigation for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking, illicit drug use, dispensing favors to friends, and obstructing government.



As a former DOJ attorney, this makes me want to vomit! — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) November 13, 2024

Advertisement

Matt Gaetz is a douche. So bad for Attorney General. Gross. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 13, 2024

We laughed but Female Body Inspector is about to be an official cabinet position — Albertina Rizzo (@albz) November 13, 2024

I don’t think someone like Matt Gaetz—who has had a long history with the law—should be the United States Attorney General. I mean, he may be an expert in some cases, like cases related to sex trafficking and anything involving a minor.



This country may actually be cooked. pic.twitter.com/f2JFYe0GRC — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) November 13, 2024

Matt Gaetz is severely underqualified to serve as Attorney General. For more on this Google “Matt Gaetz barely legal” — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) November 13, 2024

Matt Gaetz has at least three DUIs, his college roommate “died mysteriously,” and at one point he was on the verge of going to prison for raping children. So who better to be trump’s choice for Attorney General. We are so utterly and completely fucked. — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) November 13, 2024

Advertisement

Trump nominates Matt Gaetz to be Attorney General.



Of special note for my readers, Gaetz is a horrific pick for trans people. He has pushed Trump’s school trans surgery lie, and has said things that indicate to me he is likely to target trans kids in blue states. pic.twitter.com/EgkM124CIN — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) November 13, 2024

I cannot imagine why someone would vote to confirm Matt Gaetz for host at Red Lobster, never mind Attorney General of the United States. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 13, 2024

But, as former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele noted, “If Trump is your president, of course Matt Gaetz will be your Attorney General.”