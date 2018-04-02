Soldier Who Died In 'Tragic' Diving Incident Was Soon To Become A Father

A British soldier has died in a “tragic diving incident” in Chepstow, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed. Lance Corporal George Partridge, who died on March 26 at the National Dive Activity Centre, was expecting his first child with his wife. He has been described by his commanding officer as an “exemplary soldier”. The 27-year-old who joined the Army in 2010 had previously served in Afghanistan in 2012 and was based with the 26 Engineer Regiment in Perham Down, Wiltshire.

Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Doyle said: “Quietly determined, hard-working and immensely popular, Lance Corporal George Partridge was an exemplary soldier. “Humble but hugely capable, he was always ready to lend a helping hand where it was needed the most and at some point everyone in the regiment has had cause to be grateful for his ability to find you a car when the vehicle park seemed empty. “Our clearest memories of him will always be on the rugby pitch and in the gymnasium, where he was the epitome of a Royal Engineer junior non-commissioned officer, always pushing himself and his soldiers to the next level, and always with a smile on his face. “He will be sorely missed, and our thoughts are with his wife and family at this sad time.” Having been selected for promotion to the rank of corporal, the MoD said he had “recently achieved a long-held ambition to commence training as an Army diver”. 26 Engineer Regiment posted on Facebook stating L/Cpl Partridge died “during the final week of his Army diver course”. An Army spokesman said they are investigating the incident, adding: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

