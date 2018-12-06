Solo Sailor Adrift After Boat Destroyed By Storm Won't Be Rescued For Two Days

A British sailor in a solo round-the-world-trip is stranded in the Pacific with no chance of rescue for two days after her boat was destroyed in a storm.

Susie Goodall, 29, was knocked unconscious when the yacht was flipped over by 75mph winds and nine metre-high waves, causing her to lose the mast and rigging on her boat on Wednesday.

She activated her distress beacon at 11am after the damage took place, alerting Chilean authorities to divert a ship to rescue her. They will not reach her for two days.