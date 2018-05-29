‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Falls Short Of Box Office Projections

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ has failed to make the impact Disney had hoped for, following its worldwide release last week.

Industry insiders had predicted that the film would take at least $130m (£97.6m) in the States, on its opening weekend.

However, the numbers have now been calculated and while it did top the box office charts, ‘Solo’ fell short of expectations, with $103m (£77.4m) being taken.

In the rest of the world, it took a total of $168m (£126.2m), as reported by the BBC.