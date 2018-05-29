‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Falls Short Of Box Office Projections

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ has failed to make the impact Disney had hoped for, following its worldwide release last week.
Industry insiders had predicted that the film would take at least $130m (£97.6m) in the States, on its opening weekend.
However, the numbers have now been calculated and while it did top the box office charts, ‘Solo’ fell short of expectations, with $103m (£77.4m) being taken.
In the rest of the world, it took a total of $168m (£126.2m), as reported by the BBC.
These are the lowest opening weekend numbers for a ‘Star Wars’ film since 2002’s ‘Episode II: Attack of the Clones’, which took just over $80m (£60.4m) domestically.
‘Solo’ opened on a bank holiday weekend here in the UK and Memorial Day weekend - which also sees people given an extra day off - in the States.
The film was generally well-received by critics and scored 70% on Rotten Tomatoes.
However, writing for HuffPost UK, film critic Matt Jacobs observed that “the movie’s fatal flaw [is] there’s nothing necessary about it”.
“Solo zips along, and you’ll have fun anyway,” he added.
Like 2017’s ‘Rogue One’, ‘Solo’ stands apart from the main ‘Star Wars’ trilogies.
‘Episode IX’, the third and final installment of the current trilogy, is slated for release in December 2019.