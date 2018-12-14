Sondra had also been suffering with breast and bone cancer prior to her death.

She died on 3 November at her Los Angeles home of cardiac arrest, according to a death certificate obtained by AP.

Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke has died at the age of 74.

The actress’ death was reported to authorities at the time, but it remains unclear as to why it has taken nearly six weeks for the news to come to light.

Sondra was best known for the six films she made with Clint Eastwood, who she dated for 13 years.

Together, they starred in the likes of western ‘The Outlaw Josey Wales’ in 1976 and ‘Dirty Harry’ movie ‘Sudden Impact’ in 1983.

She won critical acclaim for her role in a film adaptation of Carson McCullers’ 1940 novel ’The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, earning her a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination.

Sondra also played singer Rosemary Clooney in a 1982 TV biopic and directed the 1986 film ‘Ratboy’.