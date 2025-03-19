These 5 Classic Songs Hit Differently Now We're A Little Older

Stevie Nicks of the band Fleetwood Mac performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. via Associated Press

One of the more interesting things that happens as we age is that songs take on a brand new meaning to us. Songs that were once fun to dance to or sing at karaoke nights are suddenly powerful reminders that life is short.

Personally, I can’t be left alone with Meat Loaf songs, lest I enter an existential crisis over whether I would, in fact, do anything for love.

Advertisement

It appears that I’m not alone as, when tarnishedjalapeno asked /r/Music on Reddit: “What is the song or songs that you didn’t care for or gave that much thought when you were younger but now that you’ve grown up, you have it another go and it just hits differently?”, they got a lot of passionate responses.

Once in a Lifetime - Talking Heads

User ScottyBoneMan mentioned this song, with other users agreeing that the Talking Heads only get better with age.

Advertisement

” I never would have appreciated the beautiful harmony of This Must Be The Place in my teens or even twenties,” Iron_Chancellor_ND added. “At 48, that song just hits different.”

Illpoet agreed: “For sure. When they were on the radio I was only a kid but I really liked them because they had a fun vibe. Now I really love not only the fun vibe but the great sentiment in the lyrics.”

Advertisement

Landslide - Fleetwood Mac

Have you really gone through a bad breakup if you haven’t found yourself wailing along to this in the middle of the night?

“When you hit middle age and have been the heartbroken and the heartbreaker in a relationship, this song hits hard,” Reddit user Dawglb explained. “Definitely live when Stevie and Lindsey are looking at eachother.

“Was never a fan of Fleetwood Mac when I was young, but once I grew up and experienced the highs and lows of life I gained an appreciation for them”

Advertisement

SousVideButt confessed that the song humbled them over time, saying: “I remember it making my mom cry every time we heard it when I was a kid. I always thought she was just being a baby. Lol. Now when I listen to it, it definitely chokes me up.”

All My Friends - LCD Soundsystem

“When you’re young it kinda feels like a party song,” said user Therealmrmiagi of All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem. “Listen to it after thirty and it takes on a whole new meaning.”

Advertisement

Komrade23 agreed: “This is the winner here.”

With lyrics like “and if the sun comes up, if the sun comes up, if the sun comes up, and I still don’t wanna stagger home, then it’s the memory of our betters, that are keeping us on our feet”, it’s hard to not get a little wobbly-lipped tbh.

Time - Pink Floyd

“Loved this song in high school,” said user Jawnyjawn. “Twenty years later and I feel attacked.”

Another Reddit user said: “I feel like I listen[ed] to this when I was 30 and I totally understood. I should live for the moment. And then 10 years later I looked back and realise[d] I did not totally understand.”

Advertisement

Cats in the Cradle by Harry Chapin

“Holy shit,” said BunsenHoneydewsEyes. “I heard that song while driving my kid to school one day, and she was happily bopping to it in the backseat, while I’m listening to the lyrics and bawling at a stoplight thinking that I need to take her to the park and play some catch with her because she loves sports, and I’ve never been a sporty guy.

“It was actually a musical moment that changed my way of looking at things, and remember that while my dad didn’t live long enough to meet his granddaughter, I can show her in every day some way that I appreciate her and love her, and want to spend time with her.”

Advertisement