These 5 Classic Songs Hit Differently Now We're A Little Older

Stevie Nicks of the band Fleetwood Mac performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. via Associated Press

One of the more interesting things that happens as we age is that songs take on a brand new meaning to us. Songs that were once fun to dance to or sing at karaoke nights are suddenly powerful reminders that life is short.

Personally, I canโ€™t be left alone with Meat Loaf songs, lest I enter an existential crisis over whether I would, in fact, do anything for love.

It appears that Iโ€™m not alone as, when tarnishedjalapeno asked /r/Music on Reddit: โ€œWhat is the song or songs that you didnโ€™t care for or gave that much thought when you were younger but now that youโ€™ve grown up, you have it another go and it just hits differently?โ€, they got a lot of passionate responses.

Once in a Lifetime - Talking Heads

User ScottyBoneMan mentioned this song, with other users agreeing that the Talking Heads only get better with age.

โ€ I never would have appreciated the beautiful harmony of This Must Be The Place in my teens or even twenties,โ€ Iron_Chancellor_ND added. โ€œAt 48, that song just hits different.โ€

Illpoet agreed: โ€œFor sure. When they were on the radio I was only a kid but I really liked them because they had a fun vibe. Now I really love not only the fun vibe but the great sentiment in the lyrics.โ€

Landslide - Fleetwood Mac

Have you really gone through a bad breakup if you havenโ€™t found yourself wailing along to this in the middle of the night?

โ€œWhen you hit middle age and have been the heartbroken and the heartbreaker in a relationship, this song hits hard,โ€ Reddit user Dawglb explained. โ€œDefinitely live when Stevie and Lindsey are looking at eachother.

โ€œWas never a fan of Fleetwood Mac when I was young, but once I grew up and experienced the highs and lows of life I gained an appreciation for themโ€

SousVideButt confessed that the song humbled them over time, saying: โ€œI remember it making my mom cry every time we heard it when I was a kid. I always thought she was just being a baby. Lol. Now when I listen to it, it definitely chokes me up.โ€

All My Friends - LCD Soundsystem

โ€œWhen youโ€™re young it kinda feels like a party song,โ€ said user Therealmrmiagi of All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem. โ€œListen to it after thirty and it takes on a whole new meaning.โ€

Komrade23 agreed: โ€œThis is the winner here.โ€

With lyrics like โ€œand if the sun comes up, if the sun comes up, if the sun comes up, and I still donโ€™t wanna stagger home, then itโ€™s the memory of our betters, that are keeping us on our feetโ€, itโ€™s hard to not get a little wobbly-lipped tbh.

Time - Pink Floyd

โ€œLoved this song in high school,โ€ said user Jawnyjawn. โ€œTwenty years later and I feel attacked.โ€

Another Reddit user said: โ€œI feel like I listen[ed] to this when I was 30 and I totally understood. I should live for the moment. And then 10 years later I looked back and realise[d] I did not totally understand.โ€

Cats in the Cradle by Harry Chapin

โ€œHoly shit,โ€ said BunsenHoneydewsEyes. โ€œI heard that song while driving my kid to school one day, and she was happily bopping to it in the backseat, while Iโ€™m listening to the lyrics and bawling at a stoplight thinking that I need to take her to the park and play some catch with her because she loves sports, and Iโ€™ve never been a sporty guy.

โ€œIt was actually a musical moment that changed my way of looking at things, and remember that while my dad didnโ€™t live long enough to meet his granddaughter, I can show her in every day some way that I appreciate her and love her, and want to spend time with her.โ€

