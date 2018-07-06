The funeral of former ‘Love Island’ contestant Sophie Gradon has now taken place. On Thursday, the series two contestant was laid to rest after a private ceremony in Jesmond, Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Her boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, shared an image of the order of service from the ceremony on Instagram, as he paid heartbreaking tribute. “I love you with all my heart my beautiful angel I’m absolutely heartbroken,” he wrote. “I can’t stop crying and I can feel your spirit in my soul. RIP Sophie Hannah Gradon.” Sophie’s friend, TV presenter Matt Johnson, posted a similar image, writing: “We just said goodbye to Sophie & my heart is broken for her family. My heart is broken for anyone that suffers. Things must change.”

She was found dead at her parents’ home in Medburn on 20 June at the age of 32. The cause of her death has not been confirmed but police have stated they are not treating it as suspicious. Her parents broke their silence on her death last week, telling ChronicleLive: “It has been one week since we lost our precious daughter and we as a family are still coming to terms with our sudden loss. “Our hearts are broken. We wish to say our goodbyes to Sophie in private so we ask that you respect our family’s privacy during this arduous time.”