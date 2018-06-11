South Korea’s Last Polar Bear Heading For Retirement... In Doncaster

South Korea’s last polar bear is heading for retirement in Doncaster, after living in the Everland theme park, south of the capital Seoul, for much of his life.

Tongki, who is 24, will be joining the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which announced on Monday he will be the latest addition to its Project Polar, where England’s only polar bears live.

Tongki will join the park’s other polar bears – Victor, Pixel, Nissan and Nobby – in November. The park said its staff and vets have already visited Tongki and performed checks to make sure he is fit to travel the 5,500 mile trip.

Chief executive of the park, John Minion, said: “We are delighted to accept Tongki and give him a wonderful retirement in the 10-acre reserves here at YWP.

“Our top priority is to keep him healthy and happy.

“The journey from Korea will be long, but we have plans in place to make it a smooth and comfortable transition.

“We can’t wait to see him enjoying space here and diving into the deep lakes.”

Vet Dr Jonathan Cracknell added: “We have spent time at Everland assessing Tongki for the journey and he is in very good health for a bear of his age and has routinely received good healthcare.”

Tongki was born in a zoo in Masan, Gyeongsangnam, and relocated to Everland in 1997.