A 37-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of four-year-old Amelia Brooke Harris, police have said.

Carly Ann Harris, from Trealaw, Rhondda, South Wales, will appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court accused of killing the girl at a property in South Wales.

Earlier, Amelia’s family paid tribute to a “fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl”.

A South Wales Police spokesman said on Sunday evening: “Carly Ann Harris, from Trealaw, was charged with murder in connection with the death of four-year-old Amelia Brooke Harris on Friday June 8.

“Carly Ann Harris will appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.”