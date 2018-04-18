The pilot who safely landed a stricken Southwest Airlines flight after a passenger was almost sucked out of a window has been hailed a “hero” for the “calm” way she handled the horror scenario. Tammie Jo Shults was one of the first female fighter pilots in the US Navy and was accustomed to touching down F-18 jets at 150 miles per hour on aircraft carriers, it was revealed in the hours after Tuesday’s mid-air emergency.

"We have a part of the aircraft missing": Listen to the dramatic communications between the pilot of Southwest flight 1380 and air traffic control as plane from NYC comes into Philadelphia for emergency landing https://t.co/CgWfJH1DhY pic.twitter.com/QKmWOXNJ0r — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 17, 2018

These “nerves of steel” are apparent in the understated way Shults relayed the chaotic events unfolding at 32,000 feet to air traffic controllers, as she prepared to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport. “So we have a part of the aircraft missing so we’re going to need to slow down a bit,” Shults calmly tells the controller. After requesting a medical team meet the plane, Shults is asked if the plane is “physically on fire”. “No, it’s not on fire but part of it’s missing,” Shults says. “They said there is a hole and someone went out,” she adds.

Many are calling Tammie Jo Shults, who landed @SouthwestAir flight 1380 after it lost an engine, a hero. The Navy veteran is being compared to famed pilot "Sully" Sullenberger. https://t.co/ePzsGYta8S — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 18, 2018

The air traffic controller then relays the information back to her in disbelief, “hmm.. you said there was a hole and someone went out”, he says, before details of her flight path are discussed. When one of the two engines on the Boeing 737-700 blew and broke apart a piece of shrapnel flew into a window, shattering the glass. Passenger Jennifer Riordan was almost sucked out and while pulled back inside the aircraft, she later died. Seven other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Many of the 144 passengers onboard the flight destined for Dallas praised Shults after disembarking. She has been compared to hero pilot Chelsey Burnett ‘Sully’ Sullenberger who safely landed a US Airlines flight on the Hudson River in January 2009. “The pilot Tammy Jo was so amazing! She landed us safely in Philly,” Amanda Bourman wrote on Instagram. “God sent his angels to watch over us.” Passenger Alfred Tumlinson said: “She has nerves of steel. That lady, I applaud her.” Passengers identified Shults as the pilot, something Southwest Airlines declined to do. Shults has not commented.

Passengers praise flight crew of #Southwest1380 and identify pilot on social media as Tammie Jo Shults, who landed plane after engine blew. She’s a native from New Mexico, and was one of the Navy’s first female fighter pilots @6abc 📸: Kristopher Johnson pic.twitter.com/NbgjfBv0tb — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 18, 2018

Shults might never have become a pilot if she had not been so determined to fly from a young age. She is quoted on fighter plane blog F-16.net saying she tried to attend an aviation career day at high school but was told they did not accept girls. A native of New Mexico, she applied to join the Air Force after studying medicine. The Air Force would not let her take the test to become a pilot, but the US Navy did.

From @AP about one of the Southwest pilots in today's flight:

"Passengers commended one of the pilots, Tammie Jo Shults, for her cool-headed handling of the emergency. She walked through the aisle and talked with passengers to make sure they were OK after the plane touched down." — Elizabeth Dinh (@ElizabethKPTV) April 18, 2018

