Sir Lindsay Hoyle slapped down Tory MPs during prime minister’s questions today, telling them to “shut up”.
The speaker of the House of Commons snapped at MPs who were heckling Labour’s Matt Western.
The MP for Warwick and Leamington was trying to make a joke about chancellor Rishi Sunak being “so out of touch” that he is “contactless”.
But he was drowned out by Conservative MPs who were groaning at his speech and shouting over him.
Hoyle rose to his feet and sternly told them: “You will be sitting down, so please...”
When they carried on, Hoyle continued: “Uh! Uh!”
He addressed Western, telling him: “I hope we’ve come to the end of the question. Prime minister...”
However, the Labour MP was not finished speaking which prompted Tory MPs to heckle him further.
Hoyle had enough and told them: “Shut up and be quiet - behave yourselves!”
He told Western he hoped it was the “end” of his question, adding: “I think the prime minister got the gist of it because I certainly have.”
The event rounded up a rowdy PMQs session in which Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer appeared to return to his call for Boris Johnson to quit over the partygate scandal.
During the exchange, Johnson also insisted that he and Sunak are “tax-cutting Conservatives”, despite taxes set to rise to their highest level since the 1940s.