Get Ready – The Spice Girls Have An Exciting Announcement Coming (And Yes, Posh Is Involved)

The Spice Girls have reunited to work on a mystery project with all five members, it has been revealed.

It’s now been more than a decade since Victoria Beckham last publicly worked with Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, but it seems they’ve finally persuaded her to resurrect her Posh Spice alter-ego.

In a new interview with The Sun, Mel B said the five-piece are currently putting the finishing touches on a new project that will be announced “pretty soon” and fans will “love”.

She explained: “We are planning on releasing a statement. What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”

When Mel B was asked how they managed to get Victoria to take part, she said: “Well, it’s not even about convincing her. I mean, she dressed me and my mum for when I got my MBE, so we’ve kind of always been in contact.

“It’s not like none of us are speaking together, we’ve all got a group WhatsApp, but it’s just about timing. She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time.

“And we’ve managed to do that, so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”

The band reunited as a four-piece without Victoria in 2019 for their most recent stadium tour.

Victoria previously told Vogue Germany she just wanted to focus on her

family and building her clothing brand, instead of taking part.

She explained: “It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says: ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.’

“I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company. I’m 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am.”

The Spice Girls made their most recent public appearance as a five-piece at the premiere of the ill-fated musical Viva Forever in December 2012, just months after they reunited on-stage for the London Olympics closing ceremony.