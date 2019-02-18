Victoria Beckham may seem like she’s distancing herself from her Spice Girls roots at the moment, but that certainly wasn’t the case at her London Fashion Week party. The artist formerly known as Posh Spice enlisted the help of a Spice Girls drag act to perform as she hosted a bash to celebrate the launch of her latest fashion collection.

David M. Benett via Getty Images A Spice Girls drag act surprised Victoria Beckham at her London Fashion Week party

The group – known as the Spice Gurrls – entertained a star-studded crowd at Mark’s Club in London, as Victoria was filmed enjoying their performance with a drink in hand.

The bash, which also marked the launch of Victoria’s YouTube Fashion & Beauty channel, had been thrown for her by Derek Blasberg, who booked the drag act as a surprise for Victoria.

Victor Boyko via Getty Images The group perform as the Spice Gurls

As well as Victoria, the event was also attended by the likes of Alexa Chung, Luke Evans, Tan France, and Anne-Marie, as well as her husband David, son Brooklyn and his current girlfriend Hana Cross. It’s not the first time Posh has embraced her pop heritage at one of her fashion events though, as last year she threw some shapes to Spice Up Your Life at her LFW party.

David M. Benett via Getty Images The party celebrated the launch of Victoria's latest collection

That said, it still doesn’t seem like it will be enough to get her up on stage with her real-life bandmates when they reunite later this year, as she’s decided to sit out their stadium tour so she can focus on her fashion business. Speculation had been rife she could join them for a cameo appearance at some point, but she recently poured cold water on the rumours, telling the Guardian it was “definitely not” on the cards.

Victor Boyko via Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham with girlfriend Hana Cross

Discussing if it was a difficult decision, she said: “Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job. I’m excited to see it, though. “And I’m sure when I’m there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out. Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl.” Victoria was last on stage with Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B and Melanie C just over six years ago, when they performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Spice Girls Victoria is not reuniting with the Spice Girls later this year