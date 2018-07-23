Mel B used her time on Monday’s ‘Loose Women’ to claim the much-hyped Spice Girls reunion is definitely still happening, but fans are still feeling skeptical about whether the fivesome will ever get back together.
Rumours of a possible reunion have been circulating for years and in February, Victoria Beckham got everyone seriously excited when she shared a new photograph of herself with her former bandmates.
However, in the months that have followed, there have been no official announcements - just a lot of talk from certain members of the band - so, of course, the topic came up when Mel temporarily joined the daytime show’s panel.
“Definitely, we are getting back together,” she said. “For sure we are. In fact, I’m seeing Geri a little bit later on today.
“We’re sisters at the end of the day, what we went through was quite an amazing, brilliant journey.
“We’re going to start this year, then go on until next year - and then hopefully the year after that if it’s got anything to do with me.”
So, is the mystery solved? Is a tour finally happening? After so many months of promises and no announcements, fans are feeling a little unsure…
That didn’t stop other fans allowing themselves to get excited, though...
Of the five Spice Girls, Mel is one of those who has been adamant a reunion will happen and last month - again, on ‘Loose Women’ - she said: “We are in the works of figuring the stuff out… I don’t want to say too much.
“All five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I can’t say exactly what and when but it’s all very exciting.”
However, Victoria has not been singing from the same song sheet and back in February, she told Vogue: “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”