Mel B used her time on Monday’s ‘Loose Women’ to claim the much-hyped Spice Girls reunion is definitely still happening, but fans are still feeling skeptical about whether the fivesome will ever get back together.

Rumours of a possible reunion have been circulating for years and in February, Victoria Beckham got everyone seriously excited when she shared a new photograph of herself with her former bandmates.

However, in the months that have followed, there have been no official announcements - just a lot of talk from certain members of the band - so, of course, the topic came up when Mel temporarily joined the daytime show’s panel.