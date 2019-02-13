I've Used Heroin But Spice Is The Most Destructive Drug I've Ever Seen

I’ve worked in the drug and criminal justice sector for 20 years now and have never seen a drug as potent and easy to get as spice. Drugs like heroin and crack cocaine are powerful substances but spice is much cheaper and easier to use. You can just roll a joint and be completely knocked out.

The government reclassified the drug from a legal high to a Class B substance in 2017 in a bid to curb its use. But here in Sheffield this has moved its trade to the black market. It’s now stronger than ever and dealers have targeted it at vulnerable people who are often homeless.

Its prevalence in prisons also means the link between criminality and drug use is becoming stronger. In prison, people call spice ‘Bird Killer’. ‘Bird’ refers to the sentence they’re serving and spice helps them get away from that reality. The drug offers the kind of oblivion that is unbelievably tempting when you are locked in a cell for hours on end. We are now seeing some people go into prison having never used spice and come out with a spice issue.

As spice use has become more visible so have the degrading ‘zombie’ videos that regularly do the rounds on social media. While I understand seeing someone in that kind of state can scare and frustrate people, videoing it only serves to alienate the person in question even more.

That’s why the motto that governs our work is ‘treat the person not the substance’. My aim is to get know people, what makes them tick, rather than defining them by the drug they’re using. This makes it easier to understand some of their more challenging behaviours.