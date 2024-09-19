People Are Just Realising Spice Jar Lids' Secret Feature, And It's Genius

Amy Glover / HuffPost

We’ve already written at HuffPost UK about what’s actually in paprika, allspice, and pumpkin spice.

But what about the containers that hold them? After all, blockages and hard-to-empty jars are all too common in my home.

Thankfully, though, comedian and celebrity barber Aaron Turk has shared an Instagram post to save us all from tearing the lids off and plopping the spice into our food.

“Who just learned this today?” a caption above his video read as he took the herbs in their container from a hesitant sprinkle onto a plate to a flavourful waterfall.

What’s the secret?

Aaron held the sprinkler lid of the container and rotated the jar, a lot like how you’d use a pepper grinder.

“I can’t believe ― I’m in awe right now,” he said as the herbs rained onto his plate. “You can twist the top the whole time.”

Of course, this won’t work for twist-off spice jar lids, but if the lid has perforated holes, it’s a great way to avoid that endless, fruitless shaking.

Culinary publication Food Republic has written about the trick before.

They add that you can even use the trick on spice jar lids with a half-sprinkler, half-open segment design.

Just open the flip cap on the sprinkler side, they advise, and then loosen ― but do not remove ― the overall lid from the jar.

After that, you can twist the spices out just as easily as you can for a fully perforated lid.

It works because “The internal motion will cause your herbs or spices to stream out continuously for as long as you keep twisting,” Food Republic shared.

People were pretty big fans of the trick

“I’m 66 years damn old, AND I JUST LEARNED THIS TODAY!” one commenter wrote under Aaron’s video.

“I’m mind blown,” another commenter wrote.

Yet another (relatable) commenter shared that they’d “been shaking the hell out them seasonings all my damn life and all I had to do was twist it”.