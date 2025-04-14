Feeling Extra 'Meh' Lately? You Could Have This Condition

Tiago Bandeira via Unsplash A pensieve woman's reflection in a window

I know the sun is out. I can see the throngs of people lining the fringes of my nearby park, and hear people pleasantly saying: “It’s wild how much of a difference a bit more daylight makes, isn’t it?”.

There’s only one problem, though – I don’t feel the thrill of the new season at all. In fact, something about spring has always gotten me down.

According to Natalie Buchwald, a lead psychologist from Manhattan Mental Health Counseling, I’m not alone.

“It turns out that spring can bring more than just blooming flowers and brighter days,” the expert said.

“It can also trigger a lesser-known type of depression known as springtime depression.”

What is springtime depression?

Like the better-known winter seasonal affective disorder (SAD), Buchwald explained, it’s simply another time-dependent disorder.

“Though not as widely recognised as its winter counterpart,” she says, it “can be just as debilitating.”

“The condition doesn’t always manifest immediately after the clocks go forward, but can creep in as people begin to feel the effects of environmental changes.

“If you’ve noticed a dip in your mood or energy levels during spring, you may be experiencing this seasonal shift.”

How can I tell springtime depression from “regular” depression?

Like non-seasonal depression, Buchwald says, springtime depression is linked to feelings of hopelessness, sadness, losing interest in things you once loved, changes in appetite, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating.

But springtime SAD passes over time (for some, it can last until summer).

“Seeing others out enjoying the weather while you’re struggling to find the energy to do the same can really make depression worse,” Buchwald added.

“The pressure to be out and about doing things in the spring, even when you’re not feeling it, can leave you feeling even more isolated.”

Even hay fever can take its toll, the expert adds: “The earlier onset of allergy season, thanks to climate change, means that many people are forced to spend even more time indoors, missing out on socialising and outdoor activities.”

What can I do about it?

Natalie suggests focusing on “the big three: exercise, sleep, and diet.”

“Even a simple walk outside can boost your mood and help alleviate feelings of depression,” she continued.

But the NHS says that “if you experience symptoms of depression for most of the day, every day for more than two weeks, you should seek help from a GP.”

This is especially true if you:

have symptoms of depression that are not improving

find your mood affects your work, other interests, and relationships with your family and friends

have thoughts of suicide or self-harm.

Help and support: