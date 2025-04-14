Feeling Extra 'Meh' Lately? You Could Have This Condition

I know the sun is out. I can see the throngs of people lining the fringes of my nearby park, and hear people pleasantly saying: “It’s wild how much of a difference a bit more daylight makes, isn’t it?”.
There’s only one problem, though – I don’t feel the thrill of the new season at all. In fact, something about spring has always gotten me down.
According to Natalie Buchwald, a lead psychologist from Manhattan Mental Health Counseling, I’m not alone.
“It turns out that spring can bring more than just blooming flowers and brighter days,” the expert said.
“It can also trigger a lesser-known type of depression known as springtime depression.”
What is springtime depression?
Like the better-known winter seasonal affective disorder (SAD), Buchwald explained, it’s simply another time-dependent disorder.
“Though not as widely recognised as its winter counterpart,” she says, it “can be just as debilitating.”
“The condition doesn’t always manifest immediately after the clocks go forward, but can creep in as people begin to feel the effects of environmental changes.
“If you’ve noticed a dip in your mood or energy levels during spring, you may be experiencing this seasonal shift.”
How can I tell springtime depression from “regular” depression?
Like non-seasonal depression, Buchwald says, springtime depression is linked to feelings of hopelessness, sadness, losing interest in things you once loved, changes in appetite, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating.
But springtime SAD passes over time (for some, it can last until summer).
Even hay fever can take its toll, the expert adds: “The earlier onset of allergy season, thanks to climate change, means that many people are forced to spend even more time indoors, missing out on socialising and outdoor activities.”
What can I do about it?
Natalie suggests focusing on “the big three: exercise, sleep, and diet.”
- have symptoms of depression that are not improving
- find your mood affects your work, other interests, and relationships with your family and friends
- have thoughts of suicide or self-harm.
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.