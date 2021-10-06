Squid Game's Director Can Teach Us All A Lesson On Never Giving Up

YOUNGKYU PARK/Netflix Squid Game director Hwang Dong-Hyuk says he came up with the idea over 10 years ago.

Squid Game is not for the faint hearted. It’s one of the reasons director Hwang Dong-Hyuk’s idea didn’t come to life even though he came up with the story in 2008.

In an interview with The Korea Times, the director revealed how it took years to get the hit Netflix show commissioned.

Investors and actors struggled to get on board the Korean drama-slash-horror because of the brutality of the storyline. But it didn’t stop him from trying again.

Netflix eventually green lit the show after they first took an interest in it back in 2019.

“After about 12 years, the world has changed into a place where such peculiar, violent survival stories are actually welcomed,” Dong-Hyuk said.

“People commented on how the series is relevant to real life. Sadly, the world has changed in that direction. The series’ games that participants go crazy over align with people’s desires to hit the jackpot with things like cryptocurrency, real estate and stocks. So many people have been able to empathise with the story.”