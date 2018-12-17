Stacey Dooley Denies Reports She’s Had Talks With ‘The One Show’ Bosses To Cover Alex Jones’ Maternity Leave

It’s only been a matter of days since Stacey Dooley lifted the glitterball trophy after being crowned this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champ, but talk has already turned to what she’ll do next. Last week ‘The One Show’ host Alex Jones announced she’s pregnant with her second child, and Stacey was immediately rumoured to be covering for the presenter when she goes on maternity leave next year.

Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images Stacey Dooley

However, Stacey has insisted she hasn’t been in talks with BBC bosses about filling in for her friend after she gives birth. “I haven’t had that conversation,” Stacey told The Sun. “Alex is a good pal I’m delighted for her with her news.”

Ricky Vigil via Getty Images Alex Jones

Stacey’s documentary series currently airs on BBC Three, but she is now widely tipped to become a regular face on BBC One following her ‘Strictly’ win. BBC Three controller, Damian Kavanagh, told The Guardian that the BBC has been developing her for “some time” and is perplexed that people ask where she has come from. “We have worked with a lot of people who have come through a non-traditional route – [rapper] Professor Green is another – so it’s quite odd when people ask that, because she has made nearly 60 films,” he said.

BBC