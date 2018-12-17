Stacey Dooley Denies Reports She’s Had Talks With ‘The One Show’ Bosses To Cover Alex Jones’ Maternity Leave

It’s only been a matter of days since Stacey Dooley lifted the glitterball trophy after being crowned this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champ, but talk has already turned to what she’ll do next.
Last week ‘The One Show’ host Alex Jones announced she’s pregnant with her second child, and Stacey was immediately rumoured to be covering for the presenter when she goes on maternity leave next year.
However, Stacey has insisted she hasn’t been in talks with BBC bosses about filling in for her friend after she gives birth.
“I haven’t had that conversation,” Stacey told The Sun. “Alex is a good pal I’m delighted for her with her news.”
Stacey’s documentary series currently airs on BBC Three, but she is now widely tipped to become a regular face on BBC One following her ‘Strictly’ win.
BBC Three controller, Damian Kavanagh, told The Guardian that the BBC has been developing her for “some time” and is perplexed that people ask where she has come from.
“We have worked with a lot of people who have come through a non-traditional route – [rapper] Professor Green is another – so it’s quite odd when people ask that, because she has made nearly 60 films,” he said.
Stacey and her dance partner Kevin Clifton are the 16th couple to win ‘Strictly’ after beating Faye Tozer, Ashley Roberts and Joe Sugg in Saturday’s final.
It was a huge ratings success for the BBC, attracting a peak of 12.7 million viewers.
After being crowned 2018 ‘Strictly’ champs on Saturday night, Stacey paid tribute to Kevin, who joined the show in 2013, and has been in the final four times previously without a win.
She said: “It’s no coincidence that he’s been in the final as many times as he has. You’re patient, you’re talented and your choreography is second to none.
“I’ve had the most incredible time and you know what? It’s daunting doing something that you haven’t done before. You feel silly, you feel like a bit of an idiot, but Kevin walks you through.
“And you deserve this, you so deserve this.”