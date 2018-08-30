Celebrities have been rallying around Stacey Solomon since the publication of a negative magazine cover about her.

Earlier this week, ‘Loose Women’ presenter Stacey called out a Now magazine cover story, based around a handful of tweets about her, branding her “boring”, “cheap” and “desperate”.

Stacey tweeted that the cover story was the “meanest thing she’d ever seen”, and when her post began to garner attention, she accused the magazine of “bullying” her, highlighting that it was bad for magazines to be “tearing down” celebrities at a time when statistics have shown that almost a quarter of 14-year-olds are self-harming.