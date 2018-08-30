Celebrities have been rallying around Stacey Solomon since the publication of a negative magazine cover about her.
Earlier this week, ‘Loose Women’ presenter Stacey called out a Now magazine cover story, based around a handful of tweets about her, branding her “boring”, “cheap” and “desperate”.
Stacey tweeted that the cover story was the “meanest thing she’d ever seen”, and when her post began to garner attention, she accused the magazine of “bullying” her, highlighting that it was bad for magazines to be “tearing down” celebrities at a time when statistics have shown that almost a quarter of 14-year-olds are self-harming.
While stars like Ashley Roberts, Vicky Pattison and her former ‘X Factor’ co-star Olly Murs were all quick to show their support, a number of other celebrities have also showed their solidarity with Stacey, including her fellow ITV daytime presenter, Lorraine Kelly, and her “idol” Stephen Fry:
In response to the furore, a Now magazine spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “The story featured in this week’s issue of Now magazine regarding Stacey Solomon was written on the basis of social media comments about Stacey and is not the opinion of Now magazine.
“As a publication, we simply aim to inspire debate amongst our readers about their favourite celebrities and TV stars, including Stacey.
“We do not encourage or condone bullying in any form. We apologise to Stacey for any distress our story may have caused.”
It is not the first time the magazine has faced criticism from a high-profile name.
Back in March, Scarlett Moffatt slammed the publication over an article titled: “Scarlett: A Brand New Face! Surgeons Warn She’s Going Too Far”.
Denying their claims of surgery, she said: “Ladies, women, girls... despite what most media thrusts upon you ... we are more than an aesthetic shell. I like to stay positive & focus on my fellow females achievements... as woman we are more than our looks, weight, clothes, our partner!!
“Stay strong & let’s not let this 2018 social conformity of behaving a certain way bring us down!! In the words of Little Mix’s Jade: ‘we can wear what we want & twerk if we want’,” she added.