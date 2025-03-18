Climbing This Many Stairs A Week May Lead To A Longer Life

Jake Hills via Unsplash

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about the three walking rules longevity expert Dr Valter Longo recommends for a longer life. These included taking the stairs instead of escalators and elevators whenever you can.

But how many stairs do you need to take before you see the benefits?

Well, Duke University has put a number on the flights of stairs we should aim to climb a week for “a significantly lower risk of mortality”.

How many flights of stairs should I climb a week for a longer life?

According to the institution, climbing 55 flights of stairs a week is associated with increased longevity.

A 2021 paper on the subject looked at data from the UK Biobank and found that “the lowest risk [of lung cancer and all-cause mortality, but not cardiovascular health problems] was found for those climbing 6-10 flights per day”.

That’d put the range between 42-70 flights a week: the middle point of that is 56, which is close to Duke’s recommendations.

“Compared with not climbing any stairs, climbing more than five flights of stairs at home per day was associated with [a] lower risk of premature mortality,” the paper added.

That means that if you don’t climb any stairs at the moment, going from zero to just 35 flights a week would be beneficial.

Is climbing stairs alone enough to boost my longevity?

That’d be a flat no, I’m afraid.

Going from zero physical activity to any is among some of the best things you can do for your health if you’re currently inactive, but as the 2021 paper says: “It is unlikely that at‐home stair climbing is sufficient physical activity stimuli to lower the risk of premature mortality.”

It’s more that getting enough exercise in general is linked to improved health.

The NHS recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of more intense activity a week for adults.