Los Angeles police are investigating claims of elder abuse against Stan Lee.
The police activity was revealed in court documents filed on Wednesday, when the 95-year-old writer was granted a restraining order against former adviser Keya Morgan.
NBC reports that Morgan has been accused of inserting himself into Lee’s life and “taking advantage” of his impaired hearing and vision.
The restraining order comes just two days after Morgan was arrested for allegedly calling the police and claiming a burglary was taking place, when detectives and a social worker were visiting Lee.
While the investigation has only just been made public, the documents reveal it has been ongoing since February.
Allegations of elder abuse against Stan Lee were also made by The Hollywood Reporter in April.
The publication reported that Lee was in the midst of a “nasty battle” over his care and estimated $50 to $70 million fortune, following a fight with his daughter, J.C. Lee.
THR obtained a document in which Lee appeared to outline his concerns, stating that three men with “bad intentions” had influenced J.C. and “insinuated themselves into relationships with J.C. for an ulterior motive and purpose”.
The trio included Morgan, who defended the fact he was monitoring Lee’s emails by stating: “Stan Lee has macular degeneration and his eyes cannot see small letters.
“I have been taking him to the eye doctor and reading his e-mails for him for many years. This is his request, and he thanks me for helping him.”
Writer Lee has holds a high status in the comic book world, after co-creating characters including the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Thor and Iron Man.
He continues to attend Comic-Con events and makes a cameo appearance in each Marvel Cinematic Universe film.