NBC reports that Morgan has been accused of inserting himself into Lee’s life and “taking advantage” of his impaired hearing and vision.

The police activity was revealed in court documents filed on Wednesday, when the 95-year-old writer was granted a restraining order against former adviser Keya Morgan.

Greg Doherty via Getty Images Morgan attended the 'Avengers: Infinity War' world premiere with Lee on 23 April

The restraining order comes just two days after Morgan was arrested for allegedly calling the police and claiming a burglary was taking place, when detectives and a social worker were visiting Lee.

While the investigation has only just been made public, the documents reveal it has been ongoing since February.

Allegations of elder abuse against Stan Lee were also made by The Hollywood Reporter in April.

The publication reported that Lee was in the midst of a “nasty battle” over his care and estimated $50 to $70 million fortune, following a fight with his daughter, J.C. Lee.