Stanley Tucci Admits He's Always Being Mistaken For This 1 Fellow Actor

Stanley Tucci at the premiere of Conclave last year via Associated Press

Stanley Tucci might be considered by many to be one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood right now – but apparently not everyone feels that way.

During an interview with Magic last year to promote his latest film Conclave, the Devil Wears Prada actor was asked if there are any other actors he gets “mistaken for” on the regular.

Advertisement

“Oh, I get complimented on Mark Strong’s performances all the time,” Stanley admitted, referring to the Bafta-nominated star of The Imitation Game, Kick-Ass, Zero Dark Thirty and the Kingsman films.

Stanley Tucci has claimed he's mistaken for Mark Strong "all the time" via Associated Press

But Stanley’s Conclave co-star Ralph Fiennes could do one better than that.

He then shared he’s frequently mistaken for Liam Neeson, to the point that he’s often complimented for his work in the Taken movies.

Advertisement

“And he’s been complimented on his performance in The English Patient,” Ralph added.

However, this isn’t the only case of mistaken identity Ralph has been involved with lately.

Earlier this week, Variety published its annual interview with anonymous Academy members who had voted in the upcoming Oscars.

Not one but two separate Oscars voters claimed they’d deliberately opted not to vote for Ralph in this year’s Best Actor category because the British actor had already won the same accolade for Schindler’s List.

Advertisement

The only issue there, of course, is the fact that Ralph didn’t actually win the Oscar for Schindler’s List, with the award that year instead going to Tommy Lee Jones for The Fugitive.

Ralph Fiennes and Liam Neeson – you know what, we kind of see the resemblance... Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP File/Jordan Strauss

Conclave is heading into this year’s Oscars with eight nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and specific acting recognition for Ralph and co-star Isabella Rossellini.

Advertisement

Emilia Pérez is leading the charge with 13 nominations, the most ever received for a non-English-language film, ahead of Wicked and The Brutalist’s 10 each.