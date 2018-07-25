'Star Wars' Actor Peter Mayhew Undergoes Spinal Surgery To Improve Mobility

‘Star Wars’ actor Peter Mayhew has undergone spinal surgery to aid his mobility.

Peter is best known for his portrayal of Chewbacca in the sci-fi saga, and revealed to his followers on Tuesday that the operation had been successful.

He wrote: “Sorry, I’ve been quiet as of late. I’ve been planning & going through some spinal surgery to improve my mobility. It’s been a success & I’ll be spending the upcoming weeks recovering.

“A big thank you to the doctors, staff, my family & friends that have helped me through this.”