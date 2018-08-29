Matt Smith has reportedly been signed up to play a “key role” in the new ‘Star Wars’ film.
According to Variety, the former ‘Doctor Who’ star will make his debut in Episode IX, which is currently filming.
However, it is unclear if Matt will join the Republic or the Empire in the next instalment of the saga, slated for release in December 2019.
Matt is riding high after being nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Prince Philip in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’.
He shot to fame after playing The Doctor in ‘Doctor Who’ from 2010 to 2013.
Matt will be joined in the final instalment of the ‘Star Wars’ saga by Richard E Grant and Dominic Monaghan, whose roles have already been confirmed.
Filming for Episode 9 has already begun, with director JJ Abrams returning to the franchise after Colin Trevorrow exited following creative differences.
The core trio of Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John Boyega are all set to return, as well as Luke Skywalker actor, Mark Hamill.
Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 of a heart attack, will still feature in the film as Princess Leia, with producers using unused footage recorded during filming for ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi’.
JJ Abrams paid tribute to her last month when filming on Episode 9 began, writing on Twitter: “Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go.
“Grateful for @rianjohnson and special thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part.”
Carrie was taken ill on a flight to Los Angeles from London in December 2016 and died days later in hospital.
A coroner ruled that Carrie had multiple drugs in her system when she died, but her daughter, Billie Lourd, said that she “ultimately” died of drug addiction and mental illness.