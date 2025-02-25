Starmer Accused of 'Betraying World's Most Vulnerable Children' As He Slashes International Aid

Keir Starmer in the Commons, announcing cuts to aid ParliamentTV

The prime minister declared he would now be increasing the defence budget from its current rate of 2.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.5% by 2027, three years earlier than planned.

It comes after Donald Trump said Europe could no longer lean on the US for military protection.

The US president is also triggering wider security concerns as he seems to be giving in to Vladimir Putin’s demands just to end the Ukraine war.

But Starmer confirmed he would be reducing the amount spent on international aid from 0.5% of GDP to 0.3% to pay for this bump in defence.

The prime minister said he was not “happy” to make this announcement, but noted that “at times like these the defence and security of the British people must always come first”.

Charities quickly hit out at the prime minister, calling the decision “reckless” and “short-sighted”.

The CEO of Bond, the UK network for organisations working in international development, Romilly Greenhill said: “This is a short-sighted and appalling move by both the PM and Treasury.

“Slashing the already diminished UK aid budget to fund an uplift in defence is a reckless decision that will have devastating consequences for millions of marginalised people worldwide.”

She claimed Britain was “following in the US’s footsteps” and that undermine the UK’s global goals as well as weaken its national security interests.

The announcement comes as less than 48 hours before Starmer is due to meet Trump in Washington.

The US president has been calling for Nato member states in particular to hike their defence spending, even claiming it should be hiked to 5%.

Greenhill continued: “Tragically, this cut is even deeper than the last Conservative government’s and will destroy this Labour government’s reputation, tearing to shreds their previous manifesto commitments to rebuild the UK’s international reputation as a reliable global partner.”

Save the Children UK’s CEO, Moazzam Malik, also slammed the news, writing on X: “We are stunned by this decision to cut the aid budget in order to increase military spending. It is a betrayal of the world’s most vulnerable children and the UK’s national interest.”

He said this “signals a withdrawal from efforts to tackle climate change, global poverty and inequality and conflict and humanitarian needs”.

He warned it would damage efforts to address global health, and warned it would “add to economic instability internationally”.

“The impacts will have direct consequences for children and families in the UK as well as around the world.”

Malik continued: “Other countries will watch the UK’s decision and are likely to follow suit in reducing commitments to international collaboration.

“It will undermine aspirations to build a ‘rules based order’ that is so essential for the UK’s long-term security and prosperity. It will make the world a more dangerous place for children now and in the future.”

Malik also pointed out that the move overshadows Starmer’s own promises to defend Ukraine.

“Earlier this week, the prime minister promised to ‘stand with Ukraine’. Now he’s serving notice on the support needed by the country’s children, who have been forced from their homes, seen their schools bombed and lived in fear for three years,” the Save the Children CEO said.