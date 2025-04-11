Starmer Accused Of Giving Ukraine 'Small Change' With Latest Funding Package

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris last month. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has been accused of only giving Ukraine “small change” as the government announced more support for the war-torn country.

Defence secretary John Healey announced the UK will provide another £350 million-worth of military support as the war with Russia continues.

It is part of a £450m package being unveiled as the UK and Germany chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels. The body is made up of around 50 nations supporting Kyiv against Vladimir Putin.

The package will include £160 million of UK funding to provide repairs and maintenance to vehicles and equipment the UK has already provided to Ukraine.

It will also provide more cash for radar systems, anti-tank mines and hundreds of thousands of drones.

Healey will tell the meeting: “The work of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group is vital to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position and pile pressure on Putin to help force him to end this terrible war.

“We cannot jeopardise peace by forgetting the war, which is why today’s major package will surge support to Ukraine’s frontline fight.

“2025 is the critical year for Ukraine. Our job as defence ministers is to put into the hands of the Ukrainian war fighters what they need. We must step up to deter Russian aggression by continuing to bolster Ukraine’s defences.”

But Lib Dem defence spokesperson Helen Maguire said: “While we welcome any increase in support for Ukraine, this package is small change compared to what’s needed to combat Putin’s barbaric war.

“John Healey is right: 2025 is a critical year. But Britain needs to do more.