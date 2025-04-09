Starmer Vows To End Postcode Lottery With New Influx Of Police Officers

Keir Starmer speaks with Territorial Support Group public order officers in the canteen at Lambeth Police Headquarters in London, Friday Aug. 9, 2024. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer will reveal his plan to end the “postcode lottery” on Thursday by putting 13,000 more “bobbies on the beat” across the country.

The prime minister will set up named and contactable officers for every neighbourhood along with guaranteed police patrols in busy areas at peak times, particularly Friday and Saturday nights.

These officers will target town centre crime and build back neighbourhood policing so the general public feel safer in their day-to-day lives.

There will be a dedicated antisocial behaviour lead in every force, too.

The public will be able to hold forces to account for the first time in 15 years, and the success of each unit will be measured by Police Standards.

This is part of the government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, which aims to put 13,000 more officers into neighbourhood policing roles by 2029.

Starmer will point out on Thursday that the number of people who regularly see patrolling officers in their local area has halved in the last decade, and 90% of crime has been left unsolved.

Police also recorded one million incidents of antisocial behaviour just in the last year.

More officers is meant to reduce the likelihood of these actions escalating into serious and violent offences.

In his announcement, the prime minister will say: “Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure on the streets they call home.

“It is just about the most basic right that anyone would expect.

“Yet for years crimes such as shoplifting and antisocial behaviour have wreaked havoc on our neighbourhoods.

“Policing has become reactive, picking up the pieces after crimes have occurred.”

“Britain deserves better,” he will say: “It should not matter where you live – everyone deserves local, visible policing they can trust, and with our Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee we will end this postcode lottery, putting prevention back at the heart of policing and ensuring police are back on the streets.”

He is expected to add: “That’s why our Plan for Change is delivering security for working people in their communities with a return to neighbourhood policing, putting thousands of bobbies back on the beat and keeping people safe.”

Home secretary Yvette Cooper will also note that the move comes after the public have “for too long” felt abandoned amid soaring crime rates.