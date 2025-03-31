Starmer Accused Of Dancing To 'Farage's Tune' With Small Boats Crackdown

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leads a roundtable discussion at the Border Security Summit in London, Monday, March 31, 2025. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has been accused of “dancing” to Nigel Farage’s tune with his latest promise to cut back on illegal immigration.

While hosting more than 40 countries at a landmark illegal migration summit today in London, the prime minister unveiled £33 million of funding to help set up an international unit of the Crown Prosecution Service.

He said 24,000 people “who have no right to be here” were returned under Labour, which he claimed was the “highest return rate for eight years”.

He said the UK has been seen as a “soft touch on migration”.

Starmer also called on an international effort to stop the people-smuggling gangs, saying they should be treated as a global security threat, similar to terrorism.

But his announcements were soon slammed as “inhumane and ineffective”.

The Green Party’s co-leader Carla Denyer said in a statement: “The UK’s inhumane and ineffective approach to migration is costing lives, and yet Keir Starmer is choosing to dance to Nigel Farage’s tune rather than making the common sense changes needed to make the system safer and fairer.

“We urgently need to introduce safe routes for people fleeing war, violence or persecution to seek safety in the UK so that people aren’t forced into the hands of people smugglers.

“It’s shameful that this Labour government continues to ignore the only solution that will prevent people from dying during dangerous journeys to the UK, all because they are running scared of Farage’s Reform party.”

Reform UK leader Farage quickly criticised Starmer’s speech too.

In a message on X, he said: “Over 30,000 migrants have crossed the Channel since Labour came to power. More illegals crossed in the first three months of 2025 than the same period in 2024.

“He promised to smash the gangs but he’s smashing Rishi Sunak’s record instead.”

The Conservatives, on the other hand, claimed Labour should have kept their Rwanda deterrent – even though only four volunteers were ever deported via the scheme.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “The government’s plan to ‘smash the gangs’ already lies in tatters. We are about to see 30,000 illegal channel crossings since election reached this week, a 31% increase.

“This year so far has been the worst on record. This is a direct consequence of the government cancelling the Rwanda deterrent before it even started.

“Other countries, including Germany, Italy and the even the European Commission are looking at offshore processing as a deterrent, but Starmer’s Labour government has gone in the opposite direction. He has lost control of our borders as a result.”

Border security minister Angela Eagle told the media this morning Labour were “open-minded” when it came to looking at offshore processing.

But Philp added: “Today’s conference will make no difference to that – as the NCAA themselves said, law enforcement alone cannot stop illegal immigration. You need a removals deterrent.

