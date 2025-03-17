Starmer Delivers Warning To Putin As More Than 30 Countries Join 'Coalition Of The Willing'

Keir Starmer is pulling together a "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine. via Associated Press

Downing Street has issued a clear warning to Vladimir Putin as it emerged that a “significant number” of countries have agreed to send troops to Ukraine to stop Russia re-invading once a peace deal is agreed.

The prime minister’s spokesman confirmed that more than 30 nations have agreed to sign up to Keir Starmer’s “coalition of the willing” amid a fresh push to end the war.

Donald Trump is due to hold talks with Putin on Tuesday as he tries to persuade the Russian president to back an initial 30-day ceasefire.

Russian officials have previously made clear their opposition to troops from European or other Nato countries from booting boots on the ground in Ukraine.

Alexander Grushko, the country’s deputy foreign minister, said: “We absolutely do not care under what label Nato contingents may be deployed on the territory of Ukraine: be it the European Union, Nato or in a national capacity.

“In any case, if they appear there, it means that they are deployed in a conflict zone with all the consequences for these contingents as a party to the conflict.”

But the PM’s spokesman said Russia’s views would have no baring on which western peacekeeping forces end up being deployed in Ukraine.

He said: “Russia didn’t ask Ukraine when it deployed North Korean troops to the frontline last year.

“We will put whatever is necessary to protect Ukraine and what is necessary to achieve a secure and durable peace.

“Our job is to progress the operational military planning needed to ensure we have a coalition of the willing to provide the security Ukraine needs should there be a peace deal.”

On how many countries had signed up to the PM’s plan, the spokesman said: “We’re expecting more than 30 countries to be involved, but the contribution capabilities will vary.

“There will be a significant force with a significant number of countries providing troops.”

So far only the UK and France have confirmed they are willing to send troops to Ukraine. The overall size of the force could be as high as 30,000.