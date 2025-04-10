'Trump's Not Taking Your Calls': Starmer Cornered Over Lack Of Contact With President

Keir Starmer has not spoken to Trump directly since he unleashed all of his tariffs. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer was cornered by a journalist today over his lack of contact with Donald Trump since the US president unveiled his new trade tariffs.

The president hit the UK with a baseline 10% tax on imports heading into the US on April 2.

That came on top of his 25% global levy on cars, steel and aluminium products.

While the 10% tax was much less than many other trading partners – the EU was slapped with a 20% tariff – it was still more than some, such as Russia, who got away without any new tariffs at all.

Then Trump U-turned this week and announced most tariffs would be reduced to 10%, aside from China – taking away any trade advantage the president had handed to the UK had over competitors altogether.

So ITV News’ Carl Dinnen asked the prime minister today in Doncaster: “Have you spoken to President Trump since he put a 10% tariffs on all goods coming from here to the United States?”

Starmer replied: “My team are in contact with the President’s team every day.”

“So you haven’t spoken to him?” Dinnen pushed.

The PM hit back: “Well, I’ve spoken to him frequently both on the phone and I’ve met him a number of times.”

The reporter said: “Yeah but not since he put the tariffs on.”

Starmer replied: “The teams are discussing every day, and seeking to do what we can to mitigate the tariffs –”

Dinnen cut in: “With respect prime minister, it feels like he’s not taking your calls. Is that what’s happening?”

The prime minister pushed back: “No, not at all, you have to understand that the UK and the US – our teams talk all of the time, whether that’s on defence, on security, on intelligence, and on trade, on a deal.

“That is constantly going on. That’s what you would expect of two very close allies. But at the same time, I’m clear this is a change that, in my view, isn’t temporary, and therefore we’ve got to do the hard graft of making sure we are turbocharging our own economy.”

He listed the work he’s been focused on in the UK and his conversations with other world leaders to “lower trade barriers”.

“My focus every day has to be on what’s in the national interest in the United Kingdom,” the prime minister said.

Starmer has been phoning plenty of other world leaders since Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement on April 2.

That includes the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, the prime minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong, the prime minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni and the prime minister of Australia Anthony Albanese.

He has also spoken to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and leader of the German Christian Democratic Union party Friedrich Merz.

But, despite Trump’s apparent silence towards the UK, Starmer has avoided criticising the president directly, only admitting that he is “disappointed” by the decision.

The UK is pushing to secure a trade deal with the States, and hoping it could mean Britain secures some tariff exemptions, too.

But the US president has been mocking world leaders for pursuing trade deals, saying they are “calling us up, kissing my arse” to negotiate.

