'The World As We Knew It Has Gone': Starmer Issues Grim Warning Amid Trump's Tariff Storm

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to protect British business. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has issued a bleak warning about the real-term impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs, saying “the world as we knew it has gone”.

Writing after the US president slapped 10% tariffs on British exports going to the States – on top of a 25% levy for cars and steel products – the prime minister said the UK must “rise to meet the moment”.

“The new world is less governed by established rules and more by deals and alliances,” Starmer wrote in The Sunday Telegraph.

The 10% tariff is what Trump has described as a “base rate”, and comes after Downing Street has spent months trying to work on the UK’s special relationship with the US.

Nodding to the UK’s decision not to immediately retaliate with reciprocal tariffs – like China has, hitting the States with a 34% levy – the PM said: “Nobody wins from a trade war.”

But, he added: “Nonetheless, all options remain on the table.”

The PM said the government would look to reduce barriers to trade with other nations, while still pushing for a deal with the US.

Labour will “turbocharge plans” to protect British industries this week, he said, adding: “The government will do everything necessary to protect Britain’s national interest.

“Because when global economic sands are shifting, our laser focus on delivering for Britain will not.”

He continued: “We stand ready to use industrial policy to help shelter British business from the storm.

“Some people may feel uncomfortable about this – the idea the state should intervene directly to shape the market has often been derided.

“But we simply cannot cling on to old sentiments when the world is turning this fast.”

Sky News presenter Trevor Phillips later said: “Stripped of its formality, this is a brutal statement of realpolitik that wouldn’t be out of place in a movie about the mafia.

“Pretty astonishing from a politician who made his mark as a lawyer defending the international human rights framework.”

But he joked the UK has not yet gone “full gangster” and slapped the US with reciprocal tariffs.

Starmer’s statement comes after Jaguar Land Rover said it would “pause” shipments to the US for now amid the new import taxes.

In a further headache to British business, National Insurance Contributions for employers will also increase from 13.8% to 15% this weekend.

The FTSE 100 of the top British firms announced it had its worst day of trading since the pandemic on Friday.

Meanwhile, Trump posted on social media: “THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic.”

Starmer spent the weekend speaking to foreign leaders over the phone to discuss the new tax on imports.