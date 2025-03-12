Starmer Slams Tory Frontbencher For Heckling During Antisemitism Question: 'You've Let Yourself Down'

Keir Starmer in PMQs ParliamentTV

Keir Starmer tore into Andrew Griffith today after the Tory frontbencher heckled while the prime minister responded to a query on antisemitism.

The PMQs clash occurred after former minister Tulip Siddiq told the chamber that there was a “shocking incident” in her constituency of Hampstead and Highgate recently where a “Jewish NHS staff member was called a baby killer by their colleague”.

Asked what the government is doing to make sure Jewish constituents can safely access the NHS, Starmer began: “It is completely unacceptable for anyone to experience racism, discrimination or prejudice in the health service.

“I know my right honourable friend the health secretary takes such reports extremely seriously, it is a fundamental principle that the NHS provides care and treatment for everyone, regardless of race, faith or background –”

At this point the shadow business secretary Griffith cut in to shout a jibe, which the microphones did not quite pick up.

But Starmer still clocked the intervention and paused, before looking straight at the frontbencher.

He said: “This is a really serious issue.”

Speaking over the wave of noise that erupted from MPs angry with Griffith, the PM said: “You’ve let yourself down, you know it.”

He continued: “I expect all trusts and health care providers to take necessary action against any staff who have expressed views do not respect the views and values of the NHS.”

One Labour MP, Buckingham and Bletchley’s Callum Anderson, later posted his anger on social media, writing: “It was hugely poor form of Tory frontbencher Andrew Griffith to be heckling the PM as he responded. An answer to this issue should be heard with respect.”

