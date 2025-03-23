Keir Starmer Admits UK Was 'Under Pressure' To Weigh In On Trump-Zelenskyy Spat

Keir Starmer via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has claimed the UK was “under pressure” to speak out after Donald Trump’s explosive spat with Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month.

The US president accused his Ukrainian counterpart of being ungrateful for America’s support for Kyiv since Russia invaded, criticised Zelenskyy for wearing military fatigues in the Oval Office and told him he had “no cards” with which to negotiate a deal with Moscow.

The White House then cancelled a scheduled joint press conference and appeared to kick Zelenskyy out of the building without signing the expected shared mineral agreement.

Trump went on to pull US military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

It was not until, with the UK’s encouragement, Zelenskyy publicly said he backed Trump’s efforts to secure a quick peace in Ukraine and said he was open to a 30-day ceasefire that the US reinstated aid and intel sharing.

Speaking to the New York Times, the prime minister has now revealed that there were plenty of tensions behind the scenes for No.10 around this time.

He said: “On the day in which the Oval Office meeting between President Trump and President Zelenskyy didn’t go particularly well, we were under pressure to come out very critically with, you know, flowery adjectives to describe how others felt.

“I took the view that it was better to pick up the phone and talk to both sides to try and get them back on the same page.”

The prime minister also recognised Trump has caused “quite a degree of disorientation” just two months into his second administration where he’s announced a string a dramatic orders – including imposing 25% tariffs on British steel.

Starmer then told the NYT that he still believes the best position for the UK right now is to remain as a bridge between the US and Europe, despite growing concerns about the White House’s relationship with Moscow.

He said: “Many people are urging us to choose between the US and Europe. Churchill didn’t do it. Attlee didn’t do it. It’d be a big mistake, in my view, to choose now.”

The PM defended Trump’s call for an increase in defence spending among European allies too, saying the US president “has a point”.

The PM also noted that he has a good relationship with Trump, adding: “I like and respect him. I understand what he’s trying to achieve.”

However the PM made it clear he does not share Trump’s warmth towards the Russian leader after the US president has repeatedly claimed he trusts Putin.

Starmer said: “I don’t trust Putin. I’m sure Putin would try to insist that Ukraine should be defenceless after a deal because that gives him what he wants, which is the opportunity to go in again.”