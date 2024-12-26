Bleak Warning For Starmer As Russia, China And Iran Hike Up Defence Spending

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defence Ministry Press Service, Russian recruiters march prior to their military training at the Patriot Park outside in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 via Associated Press

The UK is starting to lag behind the defence spending in Russia, Iran and China, research shows.

Britain has endured more than a decade of under-investment in defence, having increased its defence budget by just 14% in that time in to 2022 cash terms, according to research from the House of Commons library.

Russia has increased defence spending by 34% – taking its total to $109bn in 2025, which is 5.9% of its GDP – Iran by 57% and China 60% over the last 10 years.

Advertisement

The biggest increase in defence spending was seen between 2021 and 2022, when the Ukraine war started.

The new Labour government is subsequently facing calls to fulfil its promise to increase defence spending from its current level of 2.3% of GDP.

The ministers pledged to take it up to 2.5% of GDP in its October Budget, but did not say when they would meet that commitment.

Advertisement

Instead the government have set out a defence spending review which they say will be published in the spring.

So the Liberal Democrats have warned PM Keir Starmer that Russia, Iran and China have boosted their defence expenditure by an average (50%) which is more than three times more than the UK has (14%).

Helen Maguire, Lib Dem spokesperson for defence, said: “With war waging on our continent, hostile states increasing their defence spending and an unreliable partner elected across the Atlantic, it is vitally important for Britain’s defences to be strengthened.

Advertisement

“The previous Conservative government neglected our armed forces and left our Army at its smallest size since the era of Napoleon.”

The party called for the government to set out its plans to increase defence spending before Donald Trump takes to the White House in January.

The president-elect will be pushing for all Nato members to increase their defence spending commitments – some reports say he could pressure them to increase it by up to 5% of their GDP, up from the current 2% mandatory commitment.

Advertisement