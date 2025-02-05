Starmer's PMQs Jibe At Farage Was So Brutal, Even The Reform Leader Couldn't Help Laughing

Nigel Farage responds to Keir Starmer's jibe in PMQs Parliamentlive.tv

Keir Starmer hit back at Nigel Farage’s criticisms in PMQs today by reminding the Commons of the Reform MP’s apparent neglect of his constituency.

The party leader has been repeatedly slammed for taking regular Stateside trips to support his friend, the US president Donald Trump, despite having obligations to his constituents in Clacton.

But that has not seemed to dent Reform UK’s popularity, a YouGov poll putting them top for the first time this week.

So Farage was quick to note the party’s “panic” today when Labour MPs loudly heckled him when he stood up to ask Starmer a question.

He said: “I’m sorry, Mr Speaker – there appears to be some panic on that side of the House, I’m not surprised.

“To ask the prime minister, I’d like some advice, what do I say...” Farage then interrupted himself to take another jibe at the Labour benches, saying: “Oh, they really are panicking, aren’t they!”

Farage then tried to skewer Starmer over his Chagos deal, saying: “What do I say prime minister to 25,000 constituents in Clacton [...] losing their winter fuel allowance, feeling the pinch, while at the same time they’re [Labour] are prepared to give away a military base and pay £18bn for the privilege of doing it?”

But Starmer hit back: “He talks of panic. The only panic is people using the NHS who know that under his policy he wants to charge them for using the NHS.

“What he should say about Clacton, when he finally finds Clacton, is that they should vote Labour because we’re stabilising the economy and boosting the families.”

Farage and his Reform MPs could be seen responding enthusiastically to that, and laughing amongst themselves while shaking their heads.

Politics latest: https://t.co/kfPxN6D8lR



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/E0rEHUkn8B — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 5, 2025