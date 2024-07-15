Startling Photos Document Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Photojournalists at the event managed to capture many of the scenes unfolding before them ― including the immediate response from the attendees and from the former president himself, who raised a fist in the air as law enforcement tried to protect him.

Advertisement

Here are some of the many photos that documented what authorities have described as an assassination attempt ― an event that will likely be remembered as a significant moment in US history.

The Shooting

Trump was speaking at his rally in Butler when several shots rang out and threw the event into chaos. Images show Trump with a bloodied right ear and blood smeared on his right cheek as Secret Service agents and campaign staffers rush to protect the candidate and civilians.

Agents initially ducked and covered Trump before hurrying him off the stage. In the stands, images appear to show some spectators bloodied or hiding under benches.

Secret Service agents cover former President Donald Trump during his campaign rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump ducked and was taken off stage after a gunman shot at him. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Advertisement

Trump is seen bloodied after a gunman attempted to assassinate him during his campaign rally in Butler. Evan Vucci via Associated Press

Secret Service personnel cover Trump on stage. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

A shoe is left on stage after Trump was rushed away. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Fist

As Secret Service agents surrounded the former president in an effort to protect him from further harm, a bloodied Trump raised his fist in the air, and kept it raised until security personnel were able to get him to a vehicle.

Associated Press photojournalist Evan Vucci took a photo of Trump, fist aloft with a large American flag in the background, that The New Yorker’s Benjamin Wallace-Wells described as “already the indelible image of our era of political crisis and conflict.”

Advertisement

Trump is seen with blood on his face as Secret Service agents rush him off the stage. Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images

Secret Service agents surround Trump on stage. Jeff Swensen via Getty Images

Trump gestures as he leaves the stage, surrounded by Secret Service agents. Evan Vucci via Associated Press

Trump raises his fist as he's helped into a vehicle. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Shooter

Law enforcement went after the shooter, who was seen positioned with a weapon on a rooftop outside the rally venue. The gunman, whom authorities have identified as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was reportedly shot dead by Secret Service personnel.

Advertisement

A law enforcement officer moves after the assassination attempt on Trump. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Police snipers return fire after the attempt on Trump's life. Gene J. Puskar via Associated Press