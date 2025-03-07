Should I Feel Guilty For Bed Rotting On A Sunny Weekend? I Asked An Expert

Maria Korneeva via Getty Images Woman led in bed on a sunny day

I’m an ungrateful person. Every winter, I beg for the tiniest sliver of sunshine; every spring, I rue its presence.

Early-year sunlight just seems so passive-aggressive, doesn’t it? “Oh... hey there,” it whinges relentlessly through the gaps in your blinds.

“I’m not saying you have to come out at all, haha, but it’s just I’m rarely in town. Haven’t seen you for a bit... Everyone else is coming out lol xx”.

Sod off, I say. The pressure becomes too much, and I end up spending much of my two sacred days off work lying in my favourite place: bed.

Then, the guilt kicks in. I’m not alone ― three friends have texted me in the past week to say how ashamed, or friendless, or otherwise unproductive they’ve felt for “bed rotting” on a sunny day.

So, I spoke to Dr Ashwini Nadkarni, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, about whether or not those reactions are warranted.

“Bed rotting” has its place, the expert says

Sometimes, Dr Nadkarni says, a good bed rot is just what you need.

“Bed rotting can serve an important and helpful function,” she told HuffPost UK.

“It can be a way for individuals who are feeling depleted (such as from occupational burnout) to intentionally schedule time to recharge their batteries.”

There’s nothing wrong with taking a day to simply reclaim some of your energy, especially if you’ve had a demanding or challenging week.

But at the end of the day, the expert added, bed rotting is simply lying in bed doing nothing ― and it’s not healthy to do that forever, sun or no sun.

How can I tell if my bed rotting is healthy or not?

Dr Nadkarni has three questions she wants us to consider when thinking about our bed rotting habit.

These are:

Is my practice of bed rotting too regular or sustained? Is my practice of bed rotting getting in the way of or sacrificing other activities which could be meaningful or restful? Is my practice of bed rotting impairing my functioning?

“For instance, someone who is spending every sunny weekend recharging in bed may also be socially isolating, experiencing behavioural inactivation, and limiting other forms of self-care such as exercise or a yoga class,” she explained.

“In this case, bed rotting answers all three questions and thus, may also be indicative of a mental health concern such as depression.”

If you reckon your “bed rot” falls into some, or all, of those categories, consider speaking to a professional ― but if not, nap on.

