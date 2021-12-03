Steph McGovern Is All Of Us As She Has Priceless Reaction After Being Forced Into Cold Water Swim

Given it’s been a week of extreme weather conditions in parts of the country, the last thing we’d personally be doing right now is submerging ourselves in icy cold water.

However, Steph McGovern found herself talked into taking a cold water swim on Friday’s edition of Steph’s Packed Lunch, and it’s fair to say she had the same reaction we would have.

The presenter was left screaming after persuaded to try out the sport by former Gogglebox star Reverend Kate Bottley.

As she entered the six-degree water, Steph exclaimed: “What is fun about this Kate?!” and then proceeded to yelp repeatedly.

Steph McGovern took a chilly dip on Friday's edition of Packed Lunch Channel 4

Steph tried to adjust to the chilly temperatures, Kate described the benefits to cold water swimming.

She said: “It is like pressing a reset button on your mental, physical and spiritual health. It is the single best thing I have ever done. I’ve been doing it for about three years now and it is transformative. It’s transformed how I feel about myself, it clears the head, it gets the blood flowing.”

However, Steph will not be trying it out again in a hurry, as after returning to the studio in a dressing gown and wolly hat, she swore off the sport forever.

It’s not the first time a member of the Packed Lunch team has ended up in the dock, though.

Still, at least he’s a lot better at dancing than he is at paddleboarding.

