The new Brexit Secretary has marked the second stage of his first big EU renegotiation talks by completely messing up the name of the president of the European Commission.

Speaking to ITV News on Tuesday, Stephen Barclay was asked by a journalist what he had been doing in Brussels and Strasbourg.

Taking a deep breath, he said: “Well it’s to build on the engagement that the prime minister had last week with Jean-Paul Juncker and to...”